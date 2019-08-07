|
Jose "Joe" Angel Flores, 63, was called to his Heavenly Home on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Joe was born January 9, 1956 in Robstown, Texas. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, playing golf, fishing, and spending time with family. He also loved volunteering with his church, St. Philip Presbyterian where he currently served as a deacon. Above all, he will be remembered for his love of God, family, and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Fortino Flores, Sr.
Survivors: Wife, Paula Flores; daughter, Dominica Tierney and husband Brian; granddaughter, Victoria Tierney; grandsons, Hunter Tierney and Austin Hill; step-son, Albert Hill and wife Kim; daughter-in-law, Heather Durham; mother, Eloisa Flores; brothers, Fortino Flores, Jr. and wife Maggie, Fernando Flores and wife Ida, and Pablo Flores; sisters, Maria Flores, Norma De Luna, and Sandra Flores; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family members.
Service: A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at St. Philip Presbyterian Church in Hurst. Visitation: Family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Friday evening at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that memorial donations be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15, 2019