Jose Angel Lichtenberger – 71 years of age passed away on November 23, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital. Jose Angel was born July 27, 1949 in Alice, Texas to George and Rafaela G. Lichtenberger. He dedicated his life to the working in the oil industry. He worked all levels ranging from a floor hand to driller while his work career until his retirement. Jose Angel enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Armando, Ramiro, and Ricardo Lichtenberger.



Survivors include his wife of 52 years of marriage, Janie E. Lichtenberger of Alice, Texas; two sons, Jose Angel (Danielle) Lichtenberger of George West, Texas and Ramiro (Valerie) Lichtenberger of Corpus Christi, Texas; one brother, George (Graciela) Lichtenberger Jr. and five sisters, Angelita Reyes, Margarita DeLeon both of Alice, Texas, Gloria (Leonard) Gonzalez of Dallas, Texas, Noemi Gonzalez and Teresa Jaime both of Houston, Texas. Other survivors include his mother in law, Bernalda Escamilla of Alice, Texas, one sister in law, Carmen Lichtenberger of Houston, Texas: six grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.



Family will receive friends and family at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a holy rosary being recited at 7:00P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery of Alice, Texas. Services may be viewed on Facebook via Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Social distancing and wearing of mask will be required.



