LAREDO - Jose B. Rodriguez-89 years of age passed away on June 18, 2020 in a Laredo hospital. Jose was a native of Alice residing in Laredo for many years. He was born September 30, 1930 in Ricardo, Texas to Amadeo and Maria Rodriguez. He had a quiet and gentle soul and loved his family dearly.



Jose was preceded in death by his parents Amadeo and Maria Rodriguez; one son Arnoldo Rodriguez; one grandson, Adrian Noel Rodriguez; two brothers and five sisters.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years of marriage, Delvia P. Rodriguez of Laredo, Texas; three sons, Arturo (Rachel) Rodriguez of Alice, Texas, Noel (Cynthia) Rodriguez of Floresville, Texas, and Danny (Lisa) Rodriguez of Kerrville, Texas; three daughters, Mary R. Barrera of Ben Bolt, Texas, Nelda R. (Homer) Vela of Ben Bolt, Texas and Denise R. Garcia of Laredo, Texas; one daughter in law, Elva L. Rodriguez of Alice, Texas and one sister, Maria R. Charles of Robstown, Texas and 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family will receive family and friends at 9:00A.M. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 11:00 A.M. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 1:00 P.M. to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where a Holy mass will be celebrated at 1:30P.M. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.



