Jose "Pepe" Cadena Jr., 70 years of age, passed away November 16, 2019. He was born February 12, 1949 in Alice, Texas to Jose Ignacio Cadena and Julia Dekok Cadena. He was a farmer, rancher, and fencer all his life. He enjoyed having his family together and spending time with his grandchildren.
Pepe was preceded in death by his mother, Julia DeKok Cadena; three brothers, Jesus "Chuy" Cadena, Felix Cadena and Thomas M. Cadena; and one nephew, Thomas "Tommy" Cadena Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years of marriage, Aurora R. Cadena of Alice, Texas; one son, Eduardo J. (Catherine) Cadena of Alice, Texas; one daughter, Kimberly Cadena Trevino of Alice, Texas; his father, Jose Ignacio Cadena of Palito Blanco, Texas; six brothers, Ernesto (Kathern) Cadena of Rivera, Texas, David Cadena of Alice, Texas, Rodolfo (Leoncia) Cadena of Rivera, Texas, Michael (Zulema) Cadena of Palito Blanco, Texas, Carlos Cadena of Palito Blanco, Texas and Juan (Vanessa) Cadena of Alice, Texas; and one sister, Sofia Rodriguez of Green Acres, Texas; two grandchildren, Kristiana (Luis Villalovos) Cadena and Valeria (Angel Bernal) Cadena; and two great-grandchildren, Zeus Jeririah Hawks and Julia Athena Hawks; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday November 21, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral procession will depart at 12:30 pm to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for a rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm at the church. Funeral mass will follow and be celebrated at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church.
A special thank you his nurse, Rebecca Jacobs with Citica and Mi Casa Home Health for all the kind support and care given to our father.
ROSAS FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019