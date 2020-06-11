Jose Carlos Bernal "Charlie", age 68, passed away June 5, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born August 10, 1951 in Alice, Texas to Roman and Concepcion Bernal. He played football for the Alice Coyotes and was a graduate of Alice High School class of 1970. In his younger years Charlie worked in the family bakery/restaurant business as a baker/manager. He was employed and retired from the City of Alice. He loved all sports, but the Dallas Cowboys took his heart. He liked spending time with his friends. He loved listening to Spanish music and watching telenovelas. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roman "Mac" Bernal and siblings, Norma Bernal and Alfredo Trevino.

Charlie is survived by his goddaughter Kristy Hastings of Alice,Tx, mother, Concepcion S. Bernal of Victoria,Tx.; siblings, Roman E. Bernal (Olivia) of Victoria,Tx., Luis R. Bernal (Vilma) of Victoria,Tx., Grace E. San Miguel (Mario) of Boerne,Tx., Mario Bernal (Roseanna) of Alice,Tx., Francisca Bernal of Victoria,Tx., Millie Arvizu (Angel) of Alice,Tx., Anna Maria Valadez (Javier) of San Antonio,Tx., David Bernal (Angelica) of Alice,Tx., Joey Trevino (Joyce) of Alice,Tx. and Paula Reyes of Alice,Tx.; 10 nieces and 17 nephews; Uncle, Librado "Mac" Bernal (Olivia) of San Diego and numerous cousins.

Honorary Pallbearers: Eddie Villa, Romeo Vela, Chris Santos, Roel Santos, Frank Ramirez, Teo Martinez, Roel Lopez, Osvaldo "Guero" Saenz, Johnny Hinojosa and Frank Rivera.

A special note of gratitude to Manuela Sanchez and Osvaldo "Guero" Saenz.

A memorial rosary will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a memorial mass. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic, we will be following the CDC guidelines. The church is requesting all to please wear a mask upon entering.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

