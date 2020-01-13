|
Jose Daniel Salinas "Danny", age 53, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born in Falfurrias, Texas on July 26, 1966 to Zaragosa (Sonny) and Gloria Salinas. Danny enjoyed various hobbies including flying his model planes and was an aspiring inventor. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his quick-witted character. He was a long-time employee of Dixie Iron Works for 23 plus years before transferring to TDK Machine until his final days. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grand-fathers, Zaragosa Salinas Sr. and Santiago Barrera; grand-mothers, Carolina Salinas and Josepha Barrera; paternal aunts, Minerva Navarro, Eva Salinas; maternal aunts, Olga Escobedo, Estella Garza; and nephew, Ricky Salinas Jr.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Madeline "Mickey" Salinas of Alice; children, Ashley Danielle Salinas (Adrian Murillo) of Houston, Melanie Salinas of Kingsville, Daniel Ricardo Salinas "Danny" of Alice, Kayla Elizabeth Salinas of Alice, Benigno Lopez (Jackelynn) of Calallen, and Sarah Renae Gonzalez (Oscar) of Corpus Christi; parents, Zaragosa (Sonny) and Gloria Salinas of Alice; sister, Sandra Sanchez (Bill) of Alice; brother, Ricky Salinas (Nelda) of Houston; and sister, Lisa Salinas of Alice. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Lynzie Janel, Nevaiya Pearl, Bella Grace, Dylan Adrian, Omar Aden, Roel Rolando, Izaya Nicolas, Ava Madeline, Oscar Luis, Valeria Dolores, Deven, Myla, John, Keira, Allanah, Bria, Braven and Azais Jaxx; one niece, Celeste; grand-nephew, Ashton; and numerous cousins.
Visitation will begin at 1 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. that same day.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020