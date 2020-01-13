Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Daniel Salinas


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Daniel Salinas Obituary
Jose Daniel Salinas "Danny", age 53, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born in Falfurrias, Texas on July 26, 1966 to Zaragosa (Sonny) and Gloria Salinas. Danny enjoyed various hobbies including flying his model planes and was an aspiring inventor. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his quick-witted character. He was a long-time employee of Dixie Iron Works for 23 plus years before transferring to TDK Machine until his final days. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his grand-fathers, Zaragosa Salinas Sr. and Santiago Barrera; grand-mothers, Carolina Salinas and Josepha Barrera; paternal aunts, Minerva Navarro, Eva Salinas; maternal aunts, Olga Escobedo, Estella Garza; and nephew, Ricky Salinas Jr.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Madeline "Mickey" Salinas of Alice; children, Ashley Danielle Salinas (Adrian Murillo) of Houston, Melanie Salinas of Kingsville, Daniel Ricardo Salinas "Danny" of Alice, Kayla Elizabeth Salinas of Alice, Benigno Lopez (Jackelynn) of Calallen, and Sarah Renae Gonzalez (Oscar) of Corpus Christi; parents, Zaragosa (Sonny) and Gloria Salinas of Alice; sister, Sandra Sanchez (Bill) of Alice; brother, Ricky Salinas (Nelda) of Houston; and sister, Lisa Salinas of Alice. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Lynzie Janel, Nevaiya Pearl, Bella Grace, Dylan Adrian, Omar Aden, Roel Rolando, Izaya Nicolas, Ava Madeline, Oscar Luis, Valeria Dolores, Deven, Myla, John, Keira, Allanah, Bria, Braven and Azais Jaxx; one niece, Celeste; grand-nephew, Ashton; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will begin at 1 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. that same day.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -