Jose Garcia Sandoval

Jose Garcia Sandoval Obituary
Jose Garcia Sandoval, 94, passed peacefully on Friday June 7th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness. Mr. Sandoval provided for his family as a self-employed general contractor and home builder, and spent his spare time with his wife and children, and eventually grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While he officially retired at 65 years old, he continued assisting in various projects until the age of 90. "Grandpa Joe", as he was called, was an avid reader, loved to barbecue for family and friends, and watching baseball and Western films.

Survivors include his children: Alicia (Jose, Jr.) Flores, Jose Luis (Cynthia) Sandoval, Ruben (Cissy) Sandoval, Belinda (Joe A.) Alvarez, Gracie (Israel) Lopez, and grandchildren: Sonya (Jose) Dimas, Joseph (Dori) Flores, J.L. (Jennifer) Sandoval II, Ruben (Crimson) Sandoval, Adrian (Kimberly) Sandoval, Melanie (Manuel, Jr.) Ramon, Crystal Sandoval, Marc (Nicole) Garcia, Kristofer (Kari) Garcia, Kimberly Garcia, Jaime J. (Mari) Lopez, Roberto I. (Anna) Lopez, and Alicia G. Lopez, as well as 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 5 pm Monday, June 10, 2019, at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Memorial Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Service will conclude at the church.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 7 to June 14, 2019
