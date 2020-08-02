Jose Homar Anguiano, 79 years of age, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1940 in Alice, Texas to Salvador Anguiano and Josefa Gutierrez Anguiano. He was an oilfield laborer. He worked in many different positions while working oilfield ranging from rough-bout to floor-hand to a driller.



He also served the oilfield as a hot shot driver for several years. He enjoyed having his family together and spending time with the grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant daughter, Andrea Anguiano; and daughter, Ana Maria Hinojosa and great-granddaughter, Annabelle Ayissa Deleon.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years of marriage, Olga G. Anguiano of Alice, Texas; one son, Jose Homar Anguiano Jr. of Alice, Texas; one daughter, Leticia Jackson of Alice, Texas; and two brothers, Servando Anguiano of Houston, Texas and Simon (Elva) Anguiano of Alice, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 17, great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 12 noon at Rosas Funeral Home with a holy rosary recited at 1:00 P.M. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 1:45 p.m. for a funeral mass to be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Gonzalez-Anguiano Cemetery of Alice, Texas.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

