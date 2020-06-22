Jose Luis Davila Sr. passed peacefully in his home on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was a hard-working man his entire life. He worked at Tiller Helicopter Service for 20 years where he would later learn to pilot helicopters. After his time at Tiller, he went on to work at Key Energy Services where he remained for the next 24 years as a truck driver, until his retirement in September of 2019. He was a simple man who loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his siblings. A kind-hearted soul who loved animals, especially his dogs Scooter and Trixie. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rogelio and Genoveva Davila; as well as his brother Baldemar Davila.

Survivors include2 sons, Joe (Krissy) Davila JR of Rockport, TX, David (Vanessa) Davila of Kingsville, TX; 1 daughter Jennifer Davila; grandchildren Christian Davila, Katlyn Danielle Davila, Austin David Davila, Savannah Rene Davila, Layla Rain Davila, Kai Koa Davila; brothers, Rogelio Davila JR, Raul (Belinda) Davila, Juan (Alicia Valdez) Davila, George (Rachel) Davila; sisters, Dolores (Armando) Camarillo, Maria Torres, Anna (Joe) Vasquez, Chris (Mickey) Gallegos, Gracie Davila, and sister-in-law Irma Davila.

Family will be receiving friends and relatives on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 11:30 P.M. Funeral procession will depart the funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where a funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:30P.M. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.

