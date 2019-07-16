|
|
SAN DIEGO - Jose Luis Garcia, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Monterrey, N.L., Mexico on July 13, 1955. Joe was preceded in death by his son Jose Luis Garcia Jr., his parents, Elvira & Humberto Hernandez, and his grandparents Alicia and Jose Garcia. Joe was raised in Corpus Christi and a graduate of Ray High School. He later moved to San Diego, Texas. He was a US Air Force Veteran and a retiree of the Corpus Christi Army Depot.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jo; daughters, Katrina (Johnny) Garcia, Kimberly (Xavier) Galvan; sons, Jesus (Nicole) Garcia, Tony (Yvonne) Garcia, Michael (Melissa) Collins, and Mark (Iris) Collins. His siblings; Humberto (Diane) Hernandez Jr., Hector (Mary) Hernandez, Mary (Frank) Castille, Frances (Jesse) Cantu, Mark (Ermelinda) Hernandez, Rosalinda H. Perez, Olga (Paul) Galvan, and Vianey Hernandez; 21 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren that he loved very much, numerous nieces and nephews, he was extremely proud of.
Joe had over 39 years of government service and retired from Corpus Christi Army Depot. As a civil service employee he served in three wars: Panama, Operation Just Cause, Kuwait-Operations Desert Shield/Storm, Somalia- Operation Restore Hope, one non-conflict Haiti-Operation Democracy, on board the U.S. Eisenhower Carrier ship, as an Electronic Integrated Systems, Foreman for the Weapons and Fire Control Shop.
Joe was a long time warrior and fighter while in real life war and with his long battle with his personal illness. He was a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan and held great love for our country. Special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Jude Aririguzo & staff.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Military Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery (9974 IH 37 Access Road) Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 16 to July 24, 2019