Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose M. "Joe" Perez Jr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose M. "Joe" Perez Jr. Obituary
Jose M. "Joe" Perez Jr. 75 years of age passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence. Joe was a retired oil company manager for many years until his retirement. Jose served our country during the Vietnam era as a member of the United States Navy. He was born December 6, 1943 in Laredo, Texas to Jose and Dora Mata Perez. Joe enjoyed fishing, golfing, ranching and horseback trail riding. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed the company of his family by his side. His four grandchildren were his pride and joy. He also had a passion for horses and the ranch life setting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dora M. Perez; one brother, Israel Perez.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years of marriage, Maria Guadalupe Perez of Alice, Texas; three sons, Jose Perez III and Felix (Shellie) Perez both of Houston, Texas and Michael Perez of Alice, Texas; one daughter, Patricia Perez of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include two brothers, Samuel (Anita) Perez of San Antonio, Texas and Gerardo (Diana) Perez of Laredo, Texas; four sisters, Emilia Niemela of Phoenix, Arizona, Lucia Hix of San Antonio, Nora (Danny) Sapien of Mesa, Arizona and Diana Garcia of Laredo, Texas and four grandchildren, Dylan Perez, Maya Perez, Maddox Perez and Jeremiah Perez.

Visitation will be held at 5:00P.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now