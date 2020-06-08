Jose Maria Garcia, age 64, passed away June 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 21, 1955 in Alice, Texas to Cipriano J. and Maria Antonia Garcia. Jose enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jose owned and operated Garcia's Roofing and Construction which was not a job to him, but a passion he had. You would often see Jose either working or just drinking a cup of coffee. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cipriano J. and Maria Antonia Garcia; sister, Angie Chavera; and grandparents, Juan and Trinidad Casares.

He is survived by his son, Joshua James Garcia of Alice; daughters, Leslee Garcia (Joe Alvarez) of Alice, and Britanie Lynn Garcia (Maximiliano Gonzalez) of Alice; step-daughter, Anna Canales of Sandia; step-son, William Canales and their mother Linda Chapa of Sandia; brother, Juan Mario Garcia of Alice; sisters, Maria Dalia (David Findeisin) Garcia, Esperanza Garcia Moreida, Thelma Burch (Douglas) and Lupita Garcia (Ruben Estraca) all of Alice; grandchildren, Max Gonzalez, Errick Garcia, Sabrina Lopez, Joseph Garcia, and Robin Garcia; great-grandchildren, Arias, Reine Lopez and Jasmine Mia Gonzalez; a special niece and nephew, James and Sabrina Guerrero and children of San Diego; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be James Guerrero, David Findeisin, Andres Duran, Max Gonzalez, Errick Garcia, Rudy Lopez, Joseph Garcia, and Joe Alvarez. Honorary pallbearer will be David Alvarado.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

