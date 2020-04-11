|
Jose "Joe" Monsevais 64 years of age entered to eternal rest on April 9, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Jose was born April 15, 1955 in Alice Texas to Juan Monsevais and Juanita Martinez Monsevais. he had many jobs in his life. Mechanic, construction worker, a literal jack of all trades. Still, he was best known for his time at the Alice municipal golf course.He was always there to help in any way he could. Humble, and kindhearted he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a man that always wanted to find a way to fix and repair things.
It was in his heart. Joe was a smart and disciplined man.
He was a caring and devoted family man who loved every moment spent with his wife, kids and grandkids. Joe was an excellent cook; a "master chef" in the kitchen he would prepare meals that would feed the whole family and still have some leftover in case anybody wanted extra.
He always made sure of that; he did what any real man would do for his family: Provide. He always wanted the best for everyone. He didn't say much at times, but whenever he did, you'd listen.
He lived a life full of all the experiences anybody who cherished his time on Earth did. Excitement, pain, love, joy, and laughter will leave behind an immense void where his loved ones will try to fill with all his cherished memories he left in their hearts. To one of the greatest men ever. You will be missed immensely, and we will keep your memory in our hearts alive until we meet again.
He also took in Genaro Contreras and Hilario Contreras and raised them like one of his own children. There are many that would consider him "dad". He valued family as his number one priority. He always went above and beyond to keep his family safe and happy.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years of marriage Susie G. Monsevais of Alice, Texas , two sons Juan Jose (Sylvia) Monsevais, Jose Luis Monsevais and one daughter Jennifer(Joey) Davila all of Alice, Texas, five brothers Frank(Rosie) Monsevais of Kingsville, Texas, Ricky(Olga) Monsevais, Raul (Audelia) Monsevais of Edinburg, Texas, Daniel(Nancy) Monsevais, Alice, Texas and Jose Martinez of San Diego, Texas and four sisters Teresa (Sone) Moreno, Juanita Rodriguez, Olga Monsevais, and Diana(Ruben) Gonzalez all of Alice, Texas 17 Grandchildren, 3 Great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, friends.
Because of the circumstance we are living in now with COVID-19 Pandemic we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the executive order from the Governor of Texas, orders of the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.
Funeral Services will be private. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020