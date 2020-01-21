|
Jose Ovidio Garcia Jr. aged 78, died on January 19, 2020 at his home in Portland, Texas after a long illness. Jose was born September 28, 1941, at the Cibolo Ranch in Ramirez, Texas to parents, Ovidio Garcia and Beatrice Garza Garcia. Jose was an Ingleside, Texas resident for over 20 years and as he proudly worked for Dupont. He then moved to the Alice area and finally to the family ranch in Ramirez, Texas. His children recently moved him to Portland, Texas to be closer to him and provide the care that he needed. Jose thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends and never lost his sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed sharing his passion with others. Jose touched the lives of many people with his charm and personality.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ovidio Garcia and Beatrice Garza Garcia; his first wife of 24 years, Juanita Garza Garcia; his second wife of 16 years Bertha Trejo Garcia; granddaughter Sabrina Meenaghan.
Jose will be forever remembered by his devoted children Joey Garcia (Leslie) of Aransas Pass, Texas, Rosie Meenaghan (John) of Ingleside, Texas, Eric Trejo (Virginia) of Corpus Christi, Texas her grandchildren, Samantha Mize (Ethan), Veronica Garcia, Brianna Trejo and Allyson Trejo, brothers Carlos Garcia (Priscilla) of Ramirez, Texas, Manuel Garcia (Corina) of Ramirez, Texas, Rene Garcia (Aricelia) of McAllen, Texas and sister Juanita I. Garcia of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, he will be missed by many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all his caregivers that took very good care of him, especially Monica Gonzalez and Josefina Charles Martinez who spent the last three years taking wonderful care of him. We will forever be grateful.
Visitation will be held from 11:00a.m.-9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Realitos. Burial will follow at the Garcia Family Cemetery in Realitos.
