Jose "Pico" P. Ramirez, age 72, passed away peacefully after losing his battle with cancer on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Meridian Care of Alice, TX. He was born on October 4, 1947 in Whitsett, TX to Jose Ramirez and Gonzala B. Ramirez. Around 1952-1953 his father, a rancher, relocated his family from Whitsett, TX to La Parita, near Alice, TX, to work as a foreman on what is now known as the Ramirez Ranch. He, along with his older brothers, grew up working cattle and doing ranch work.



Inspired by his uncle, Susano Ramirez who played the violin, Jose gained a love for music at a young age; learning first the guitar from their uncle, and eventually he and his brother, Adan Ramirez, later transitioned to the Bajo Sexto. While in his early 20's, Jose met Ruben Naranjo in San Diego, TX and shortly after began recording in the Valley as one of the Original Gamblers. From the late 60's to the early 90's "Pico" was known for his outstanding vocals and "Plomeo on the Bajo Sexto" which means, keeping a solid dancing beat. He and Ruben Naranjo recorded many hit songs in the Conjunto music genre such as, La Unica Estrella, Preso Sin Delito, Ojos Querendones, and Al Pie De la Tumba, just to name a few. Their music would eventually gain them much notoriety and success winning such awards as, Conjunto of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Singing Duo of the Year on multiple occasions. The conjunto, Ruben Naranjo y los Gamblers, eventually would become one of the most beloved conjunto's of all time. Their music can still be heard on many radio stations, as well as, being covered by many of today's most influential artists. Pico was recently honored by his sons on the Johnny Y Nora Canales Show. He was also honored in Austin, Texas when he was presented the Austin Proclamations Award for his contributions to the Hispanic Culture and Music presented by Mayor Steve Adler. Pico was also a recipient of the Texas Musical Heritage Award presented by Congressman Lloyd Doggett; shortly after, he received the key to the city of San Antonio, he and his brother, Adan Ramirez, were voted Favorite Sons of Alice along with Freddie Martinez, Sr., as well as being the first brothers ever to be inducted into the Conjunto Music Hall of Fame. He worked with, or along-side, many notable names such as, Chano Cadena, Amadeo Flores, Veve Ordones, Roberto Pulido, Los Cadetes de Linares, and Ramon Ayala just to name a few.



There are too many awards and musical accomplishments to mention, but through it all Pico remained a very humble person. He will always be remembered by his fans, friends, and family for always taking time to speak with them personally and also his ability to remain down to earth and make you laugh and smile. He never forgot where he came from, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he instilled those qualities in his sons, as well as, his love for music. Through it all his greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he often referred to as "Tesoro" which means Treasure. Jose P. Ramirez will be greatly missed but fondly remembered.



He is proceeded in death by his parents, Jose and Gonzala B. Ramirez.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sylvia Leal Ramirez; sons, Benito (Belinda) Ramirez, Joe (Reba) Ramirez, Rene (Angelica) Ramirez, Randy (Corinna) Ramirez, Roger (Belen) Ramirez, and Jason Matthew Rubio; seventeen grandchildren Joshua, Benito, Jr., Brian M., Britney M., Jose Alonzo, Jacob Lee, Justin Martin, Jeremy Tyler, Macy Zaila, Makaila Lynn, Matthew Rene, Zachary Rene, Kaleb Rene, Faithlynn Liliana Ramirez, Alanah Jae, Matthies Urijah, and Isaiah Alexander Rubio; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alberto "Beto" (Jesusa) Ramirez and Adan (Margarita) Ramirez; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The Ramirez family will receive condolences on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX, from 5 to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at El Coyote Cemetery located on FM 624.



We say our final good bye to a Conjunto Music Legend who through his life wore many hats: Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Grandfather, Rancher, Farmer, Hunter, Fisherman, Mentor, Entertainer, Care giver, and many more. A great Man beloved by his friends and Family who Truly inspired by example.

