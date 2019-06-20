|
Jose R. "Pepe" Martinez Jr., age 72, passed away June 19, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born March 17, 1947 in San Diego, Texas to Jose G. Martinez and Emilia Rangel Martinez. He began his career in the oilfield industry where he worked for 25 years. He later dedicated himself in the law enforcement industry for many years in Duval County where he became a police officer in San Diego and was promoted to Chief of Police. He was then elected Constable Pct. 1 for 16 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry work, leather work, drawing, and painting. He will forever be remembered for his strong-willed character and his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose G. and Emilia Martinez; sister, Florinda Hinojosa; brothers in law, Pedro Hinojosa and Trini Nevarez.
He is survived by his wife of 7 years, Ana Martinez of Alice; two sons, Oscar Rene Martinez of San Diego, Jose S. Martinez III (Matilde Almanza) of San Diego; one daughter, Vanessa M. Perez (Margarito "Maggie") of Alice; mother of his children, Yolanda Saenz of San Diego. Other survivors include his two step-sons, Luis Anthony Bazan (Erica) of Alice and Jeffrey Bazan of Corpus Christi; one step-daughter, Sonia Sanchez (Mark) of Alice; sisters, Zulema Simpson of Alice, Janie Nevarez of Alice, and Rosie Martinez of San Diego; grandchildren, Jose Oscar Martinez (Kaitlynn), Natalie Martinez, Elijah Matthew Martinez, Angel Perez, Mariella Perez; step-grandchildren, K'Lee Bazan, Jeffrey Ryan Bazan, Lindsey Carbajal, Ty Carbajal, and Mark Elliott Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Khloe Martinez and Mason Jose Martinez; step-greatgrandchild, Ashlynn Alaniz; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 for a final farewell to the San Diego Courthouse and return back to Alice for a funeral mass to begin at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services to conclude at the church.
Pallbearers will be Angel Perez, Jose Oscar Martinez, Ty Austin Carbajal, Mark Sanchez, Romeo Ramirez, and Raul Oliviera.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 20 to June 27, 2019