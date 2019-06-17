|
|
Jose Roberto "Babo" Hernandez, 39, passed away June 9, 2019. He was born October 2, 1979 in Falfurrias, Texas to Felipe Hernandez and Emma Longoria. A native of Falfurrias residing in Alice. Babo was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle cousin and friend. While living in Falfurrias he was active in sports especially baseball, he played with the Falfurrias all star team. Jose was an avid fisherman, barbecuing with family and enjoyed outdoor activities. His family and friends will remember him for his smile, his personality and laughs after cracking a joke or two and listening to his favorite conjunto music of Ricky Naranjo y los gamblers
Babo was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paz and Carolina Longoria; paternal grandparents, Robert and Maria Elena Hernandez; father in law, Robert Gonzalez; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and one brother in law Jimmy "slick" Rodriguez.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Erica G. Hernandez of Alice, Texas; son, Jose Roberto Hernandez Jr. of Alice; daughters, Katelyn Hernandez and Claudia Yvette Hernandez both of Alice; mother, Emma Longoria of Corpus Christi; father, Felipe (Martha) Hernandez of Falfurrias; mother in law, Graciela Dominguez of Alice; brothers, Felipe D. Hernandez of Corpus Christi, Adan V. (Joann) Hernandez of Falfurrias, Gilbert R. (Annie) Hernandez of Alice and Jimmy Lee (Cheyenne) Hernandez also of Alice; sisters, Emma Elena (Juan) Garcia, Carmen Yvette Hernandez and Norma Jean (John) Garza all of Corpus Christi, Texas. Other survivors include 1 grandchild, Raelynn Jade Gonzalez and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 pm to 9 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Paz Longoria Sr., Miguel Gonzalez, Joe David Hernandez, Kevin Lee Gamez, Adan "AJ" Hernandez, Christopher Rene Rodriguez, Jonathan "Jay" Cavazos and Gilbert "Bimbito" Gonzalez.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 17 to June 24, 2019