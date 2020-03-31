|
Our dad Jose De Jesus Villegas passed away comfortably March 29, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the first son born to Longino Villegas, Sr. and Maria Julia Trejo Villegas on October 10, 1928 in Banquete, Texas. He was a gentle soul who instilled the importance of education and hard work in his children and grandchildren. His work ethic was exhibited as he worked for Pearl Exploration and Drilling for 39 years beginning as a floor hand and working his way up to drilling supervisor.
At 60, retirement was not an option he continued to work for Duval county for the next 19 years. His strength and good health allowed him to continue to work as a rancher. These last years were spent hauling water to the ranch, working the fields on the tractor and enjoying his family.
Our dad will fondly be remembered for his humorous wit and kind spirit. Dad never met a stranger for he struck conversation with all he met. Moreover, he left us with sweet memories of him with the special nicknames he gave to all throughout the years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Longino (Estella) Villegas Sr. and his beloved son, Jose Jesus "Pody" Villegas.
Left to cherish his memories are his children Drucella (Ramiro Bobby) Carrillo and Luis Antonio "Tony" (Rosa Ana) Villegas. His grandchildren: Barbra (JD) Uribe, Aissa (James) Utley, Joe Roland (Joleen) Benavides, Cara (Daniela) Carrillo, Luis Antonio "TJ" (Leslie) Villegas Jr., Laura (Guillermo) Villegas and Jesus Villegas. Great Grandchildren: Brendan and Jayden Uribe, Jamye Utley (Matthew) Saenz, Jalynn and James Austin Utley. Jordan, Jonaven, and Julianne Benavides. CJ and Brody Villegas. Rita Garcia and Victoria Moya. AND one great great grandchild, Grayson Saenz.
He is also survived by his siblings Ninfa Gomez, Alicia Garza, and Longino "Kino" Villegas Jr., and the mother of his children, Wilma H. Villegas including numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the circumstance we are living in now with COVID-19 Pandemic we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the executive order from the Governor of Texas, orders of the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.
Family will be receiving friends and relatives Thursday April 2, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. that evening and services will conclude at the chapel. The Family ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during their grieving time.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020