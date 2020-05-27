Home

Josefa M. ""Pepita"" Martinez

Josefa M. ""Pepita"" Martinez Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Josefa M. "Pepita" Martinez, 92 years old passed away at her daughters residence in Edinburg, Texas on May 25, 2020. Pepita was the 1973 Football Sweetheart at San Diego High. She was very popular amongst her student body, she graduated and was hired to work for SDISD as an office clerk. She worked many years and retired from the school district. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She will be sadly missed by everyone. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Julia Garcia Moreno, her husband Juan Fernando Martinez, a step daughter Mercedes Villarreal, 3 sisters Maria Del Carmen Allen, Maria Luisa Kufus, Julia Moreno, 1 brother Carlos Gilberto Moreno.

She is survived by her son Ruben Rolando Valadez, her daughter Nelda (Arnoldo) Leal, five grandchildren Vickie Valadez, Jessica D. (Javier) Porras, Ruben James Valadez, Daniel Anthony Leal and Rolando Villarreal , 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government mandates. We ask everyone to follow the guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks. St. Francis de Paul Catholic Church is limited to 35 people during the mass and must social distance and wear masks.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. and Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 27 to June 3, 2020
