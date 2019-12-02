Home

Joseph Daniel Canales


1949 - 2019
Joseph Daniel Canales Obituary
BENAVIDES - Joseph Daniel Canales, 70, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at a hospital facility in Corpus Christi, TX. Mr. Canales was born in Alice, TX on October 14, 1949 to Juan Manuel Canales and Carmen Hinojosa Canales. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, James Dustin Canales and a brother, Carlos Adolfo Canales. Surviving Joseph is his loving wife, Ludi P. Canales of Benavides, two brothers; Juan Manuel Canales Jr. of Austin, TX and Martin Rene Canales of Benavides, two sisters; Deborah Rose Watson (Jonathan) of Laredo, TX and Melinda Ann Canales of New Mexico, two sons; Michael Joseph Canales (Laurie) of Killeen, TX and Justin Daniel Canales (Georgiana) of Bentonville, TX, a daughter, Stephanie Marie Canales (Chad Burkeen) of Lockhart, TX. Mr. Canales is also survived by his eight wonderful grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Holy Rosary will be recited on Monday, December 02, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church. Following the Rosary, Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow.

Alaniz Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019
