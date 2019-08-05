|
|
Joseph James Shermenti Jr., age 82, passed away August 2, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born June 26, 1937 in Bell Township, Pennsylvania to Joseph Shermenti Sr. and Margaret McHenry Shermenti. Joseph entered the military after graduating from high school where he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. During his service in the Marine Corps, he learned how to work mechanics which he later pursued as a lifetime career as a civilian. Some of his jobs were B & J Hughes, R & P Coal Company and Shermenti Coal Company. Joseph enjoyed gardening and speaking to people. Conversations were never about him, he always enjoyed hearing the great in other people. He was a jack of all trades, but will forever be remembered for his loving nature, his warm smile, and his simple character. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Shermenti Sr. and Margaret McHenry Shermenti.
He is survived by his loving wife of 6 years, Jackie Coakley Shermenti of Alice, Texas; children, Mike Shermenti Joe Shermenti, Jill Lickenfelt, Melissa Weaver all of Pennsylvania, and john Coakley of Houston, Texas; brothers, Jack Shermenti and Bill Shermenti both of Pennsylvania; sisters, Carol Parsons and Vicki Coleman both of Pennsylvania; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his loving pets, Dr. Brudder and Cleo.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9 till 11 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice. A flag folding ceremony conducted by the United Veterans Burial Association will conclude the services in the chapel.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019