Josephine (Josie) Alicia Moses Muniz was born on December 17, 1942 in San Diego, TX, but quickly made her way to Alice, TX where she lived for over 70 years. She drifted away from us on March 22, 2019 and is now reunited with her husband of over 52 years, Roberto, who preceded her in death. Additionally, preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph William (Willie) and Faustina Saldana and her two brothers, Gilbert and David Moses.
After graduation from William Adams High School in 1960, she moved to Corpus Christi where she completed secretarial school and, soon after, began her career as a secretary in Alice. She became employed at the Jim Wells County Courthouse where she worked for over 25 years. And she was also employed by the Duval County Courthouse until her retirement.
She enjoyed being in her home watching classic movies, but also enjoyed traveling and seeing different parts of the country. She loved spending time with family and friends and could organize a class reunion like no one else. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother in law, sister, sister in law, aunt, daughter and daughter in law. She will be fondly remembered as a kind and sweet person who always had a ready smile. Corn, coleslaw and desserts were her favorite foods!
She is survived by one son, Roberto Ocatvio Muniz and one daughter, Anna Lisa (Gabriel) Ornelas; her three nieces and one nephew, numerous grandnieces and grandnephews; two sisters in law, and her mother in law.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services to conclude after the mass.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019