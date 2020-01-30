|
Josephine Gingrich Scholl completed her earthly journey and passed in peace on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas, at the age of 91.
She was born on July 9, 1928 in Laredo, Texas to Macari and George Gingrich.
Josephine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A devout Christian, her inspiration was Jesus Christ – and so she loved everyone and always treated others with love and respect as He taught us. Her special memories included going on vacations with all of her children. Her favorite places to be were wherever her children and grandchildren were.
She and her husband, Frank Scholl, enjoyed 60 years of happiness together before he passed away in 2015. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth Scholl, one son, Richard David Scholl and a sister, Alice Gingrich.
Josephine is survived by her children, Harold Lee Scholl, Sr. (Peggy) of Richmond, Texas, Cynthia Marie (Kelly) Byrne of Anchorage, Alaska, Joseph Andrew (Elizabeth) Scholl of Houston, Texas, and Steven (Yulia) Scholl of Pearland, Texas; seven grandchildren, Harold Lee Scholl, Jr. (Meghan) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Aaron Phillip (Jennifer) Scholl of Midland, Texas, Melanie Diane Scholl of Richmond, Texas, Merrill Grove of Alaska, Franklin Byrne of Alaska, Jennifer Lynn Scholl of Houston, Texas, and Galena Scholl of Pearland, Texas; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Ann McLean of New Braunfels, Texas and two brothers-in-law, Madison (Janet) Scholl of Round Rock, Texas and Merton (Linda) Scholl of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation family receiving friends will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, 2020