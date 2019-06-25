|
Joy G. Brice, entered eternal rest June 24, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 68. She was born March 23, 1951 in Hoodriver, Oregon to Jean and Gordon LaRue. She was a graduate of Premont High School in 1969. Joy always took pleasure in helping others and never met a stranger. She was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. She became a EMT-Paramedic in the early 90's and was one of the founders of La Paloma EMS in 1994 and volunteered her services for her community for many years. She worked as an ER tech for Christus Spohn Alice where she retired in 2012. She loved helping others and always did so with a caring heart and gentle hands. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, dancing and crafting. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Even though she is no longer with us she left an imprint on the lives of many and her memories will last a lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Gordon LaRue.
She is survived by her soul mate of 12 years, her husband, Ted Brice of Sandia, three sons Don Gibson (Shannon) of Dawsonville, GA. Walter Gibson (Wendy) of Premont, Justin Barnes (Malisa) of Whipple, OH. , four daughters Donna Rene Tagert (Mike) Anahuac, Heather Elizondo (Mike) San Diego, Stacey Trosclair (Steve) of McHenry, MS, Jenna Brice of Corpus; 22 grandchildren; her fur baby, Sassy, numerous aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 5p.m. and Rosary at 7p.m. Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Dobie Funeral Home. Mass will be held at 10a.m. Thursday June 27, 2019 at St. Pius X in Sandia, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 25 to July 2, 2019