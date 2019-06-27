|
|
Joyce Alene Frank died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Because of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, by the grace of God, she is now in the presence of her Savior for all eternity.
Joyce Alene Goetzel Frank was born April 6, 1934 to Henry Albert Goetzel and Nannie Ella Grant Goetzel in Dale, Texas. She grew up in the Ben Bolt area. Joyce played basketball and was a cheerleader for Ben Bolt High School and graduated with the class of 1951.
At the age of six, she met eight-year-old George P. Frank, Jr., and after years of courtship, the two married on August 10, 1951. Joyce Frank faithfully served her husband and daughters as a homemaker, and later she worked a short time at the Jim Wells County Jail. She and George were members at West Main Baptist Church. Joyce had a special place in her heart for law enforcement and for years served pie and coffee to officers that would stop by the Franks' home.
She had a big personality and made an impression everywhere she went. Joyce/Mimaw/Nana was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and loyal friend who enjoyed opening her home, whether in town or at their farm, to her family, friends, and community. She loved her family, chocolate, Pringles, daytime television, and raising people's eyebrows. Joyce had a generous heart, a quick tongue, and wasn't soon forgotten when she left a room. She won't be soon forgotten in this world either.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George P. Frank, Jr.; and her siblings, John Goetzel, Marie Goetzel, Elaine Sowell, and Margie Owen.
God blessed Joyce and George with three daughters who survive her: Brenda (Stephen) Robertson of Georgetown, Texas, Linda (Richard) Garza of Alice, Texas, and Tammy (Kevin) McDonald of Corpus Christi, Texas. George and Joyce were dearly loved by their five grandchildren: "Duke" (Josslyn) Robertson of Georgetown, Texas, Lisa (Brandon) Harper of Pflugerville, Texas, Aaron (Jessica) Castillo, of Austin, Texas, Cameron (Julie) McDonald of San Antonio, Texas, and Samantha (Jake) Brandt of Corpus Christi, Texas. They have twelve great grandchildren: Gwynneth, Reid, and Kate (Duke), Nathan, Ella, Lucy, and Annabelle (Lisa), Nehemiah and Mirabell (Aaron), Jude (Cameron), Hayden and Hazel (Samantha). Joyce is also survived by siblings: Douglas (Mary) Goetzel of Alice, Texas, Patsy Brundrett of San Antonio, Texas, Sue De La Cruz of Alice, Texas, and Ann (Jesse) Leathers of Alice, Texas.
The family would like to thank Meridian Care and Nurses on Wheels for their thoughtful care of Joyce in her last days. In lieu of flowers, Joyce would ask that you make a donation to the as it was a cause she faithfully supported.
Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alice Cemetery. Her son-in-law, Stephen Robertson, will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 27 to July 5, 2019