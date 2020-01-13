|
|
SANDIA - Juan Cornejo Jr., 82 years old passed away January 11th, 2020 in Corpus Christi in the care of Spohn Hospice. Juan Jr. was born in Realitos, Texas and moved to Sandia, Texas in 1948. His assiduous work ethic became evident at an early age when he opted out of school in order to help the family by working on the Knolle farms. It was at these very dairies that he met, his wife to be, Josephina Salinas. On December 13th, 2019 they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Juan Jr. never stopped working his whole life. Jr. went from working on the farms to becoming a milk transport driver for Knolle dairies. He had already worked diligently from his adolescent years with his father. Between the Knolle dairies and Hygeia Dairy Company, where he worked transporting milk over 40 years. His accomplishments were numerous as a professional driver. In the 70's and 80's he was recognized by Hygeia and received "Driver Safety Awards" year after year. However, his most prized driving accomplishment was being named "TRANSPORT DRIVER OF THE YEAR" in 1980 and 1982, the highest feat that Hygeia awarded its professional motorists. During his off time, you could often find him helping his mother and father maintain the family property and providing for his family by working part time on the Lincecum Farms. During watermelon season, he would help his father plant, maintain, and harvest the watermelon fields. After retiring from Hygeia, he finished his career working as a ranch foreman at Dos Amigos deer ranch then CC Crane as a crane operator. There weren't too many things he couldn't do. Televangelist of Life Today and Dos Amigos owner, James Robison, often described Juan Jr. as "the best tractor operator in South Texas." During his later years you could still see his meticulous work ethic as he carefully maintained his own yard on a weekly basis. He never stopped working as those were just a few of his many jobs throughout his life. Whatever Juan Jr. did he did to the fullest. It was no mystery that he loved to play as hard as he worked, while always providing for the family. There was never a time that his immediate family of four went without. Sports, being with friends, hunting, and fishing were some of his avid hobbies. It was also no secret people could repeatedly find Juan Jr. supporting the local small businesses by frequently visiting the local taverns and liquor stores in the surrounding areas. Juan Jr. is preceded in death by his mother, Francisca P. Cornejo and father, Juan Cornejo Sr. His beloved daughter Sylvia Cornejo McCann. His sisters Cristina Cornejo and Cenovia Cornejo. Lastly, His brother Felix Cornejo. He is survived by his wife Josefa Salinas Cornejo of Sandia, His daughter Norma Rivera (+David) of Orange Grove, his son Felix Cornejo (Krystal) of Corpus Christi, Two sisters Ernestina (Serafin Sanchez) Trevino of Mathis, and Leonila Champion (+Joe) of Round Rock, one brother Robert (Norma) Cornejo of Orange Grove. Juan Jr had 8 grandchildren, Andrew Rivera, Matthew Rivera, Christopher Isaac Rivera, Vincent Cornejo, Joshua McCann, Jeremy Cornejo, Myra Faith Frances Cornejo and Johnny Diego Cornejo. He also had two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as active Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hinze, Eloy Perez, Arnold Trevino, Matthew Rivera, Warren Kopplin, Vincent Cornejo, Andrew Rivera, and Christopher Isaac Rivera. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5 pm till 9pm at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in Alice, Texas 600 S. Wright(361-664-6041) with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that same evening. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Mission on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Sandia, Texas. Burial will follow at the Sandia Cemetery in Sandia Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020