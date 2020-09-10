Juan D. Hernandez "Puskie", age 63, passed away September 9, 2020 in Alice, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1956 in Mexico to Agapito Hernandez and Maria Duran. Juan came to this country with little to his name. He began working in the oilfield industry as a swamper and worked his way up to owning his own trucking business. He loved cars and spending time outside building things, watering his grass and was meticulous about his home. Juan was a prideful man. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Agapito Hernandez and Maria Duran; and wife, Juanita B. Hernandez.

He is survived by his daughters, Rose Mary H. Cuevas (Marco Soto) of Alice and San Juanita Quiñones of Corpus Christi; step-son, Felix Lugo of Flour Bluff; sister, Guadalupe Hernandez of McAllen; grandchildren, June Cuevas, Damion Cuevas, Jacob Cuevas, Miranda Ybarra, Laney Gonzalez, and Abigail Gonzalez; one great-grandson, Mateo Lopez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being held at 1 p.m. the same day. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Face masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services. Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store