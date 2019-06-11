|
|
Juan G. Rivera of Alice Texas was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday June 9, 2019 at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in El Brazil Ranch in Duval County on December 27, 1926 to the late Luis and Tomasa Rivera. Juan was dearly loved by all his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Refugia G. Rivera and his 10 brothers and sisters; Gregoria Maldonado, Pedro Rivera, Ramon Rivera, Julia Garcia, Rosa Nunez, Rafael Rivera, Tomasa Ramos, Jose Maria (Chema) Rivera, San Juana Huth and Luis RIvera Jr..
Juan is survived by his 8 children; Manuel (Estella) Rivera from Alice, TX, Daniel (Maria) Rivera from Ben Bolt, TX, Miguel (Connie) Rivera from Muir, MI, Maria Ana (Allen) Hearn from Otsego, MI, Ernesto (Linda) Rivera from Ben Bolt, TX, Juan Ismeal (Hilda) Rivera from Alice, TX, Virginia Rivera from Alice TX, and Eligio Rivera from Alice, TX. Juan had 24 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren.
Juan was a true cowboy. He was a hard working, selfless and strong willed man who dedicated his life to his family and ranching. He was employed by Hoelscher Farms for 20 years where he was a beloved Ranch Foreman. He will always be remembered for his warm smile, his cheek pinching and kind giving heart. He had a great sense of humor and lived a simple wonderful life. He enjoyed dining out with his children and you could always find him sitting outside just passing the time. In his later years, he enjoyed visiting family, helping out on the ranch and doing yard work. Juan loved western movies and spending time with his dogs Macario and TJ.
His real success in life, was his family. As a young man, he helped raise his wife's siblings who grew up alongside his own growing family. He later took great pride in helping raise his grandkids just like his own; Steven Gomez, Ashley and Derrick Rivera. Juan had strong family values and taught us that family is everything.We are blessed to have had Juan in our lives as long as we did. He lived a long fulfilled life. He was a humble man who generously took care of others, and this is the legacy he leaves behind.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited that same evening at 7pm at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, TX. Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Alice, TX. Burial will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery in Alice, TX. Family will gather following the burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall. The family would like to thank Retama Manor Nurse Home and River City Hospice for their great care.
A poem by his son Juan Ismeal Rivera
Set Free
I don't believe in any other God,
but I believe in my Lord,
My Lord God, yes he left a place called Heaven
Yes he left for you and me
My Lord, My God is an awesome God
My Lord, My God has set me free
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 11 to June 18, 2019