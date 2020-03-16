Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Juan Garza Jr.


1927 - 2020
Juan Garza Jr. Obituary
Juan Garza Jr., age 93, was called home on Friday March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Juan was born on May 3, 1927 to his parents Juan Garza Sr. and Manuela Guzman Cook. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son. He was a Navy veteran who served in WWII. He was an oil field worker for many years.  During his retirement he also worked with his son and grandsons at the Pool Shack. He enjoyed family time, barbecuing, and hunting.  
Juan was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Garza Sr and Manuela Guzman Cook; his former wife, Edna G. Calley; wife, Antonia Z Garza; his sister, Eva G Ramirez of Alice, Texas; and his brothers, Eusevio Garza of New Jersey and Alejandro Garza of California.
 He is survived by his sons, Henry (Belinda) Garza of Alice, David (Lorenza) Garza, and John Garza III of Austin; a daughter, Rebecca Garza of Alice; a sister, Alicia Mendoza (Cruz); brothers, Johnny Garza and Pete Garza of San Antonio, Leo Basaldua of Alice, Jimmy (Megan) Garza of Dallas Texas, and Hilo (Candace) Del Bosque of Hondo ,Texas; and sisters, Evangelina Tijerina, Lupita (David) Black of California, Rosalinda Castillo and Antonia Belasquez of Austin; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
The family will receive condolences on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St with Prayer service to be recited at 7 p.m.  A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:30 am at Treviño Funeral Home.  A Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for Rite of Committal with Military Honors at 1 PM. 
Written condolences for the family of Juan Garza Jr. may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020
