Juan Gilberto Cavazos Sr. entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his bedside. He was born on April 19, 1934 in Alice, Texas to Francisco and Sofia G. Cavazos. He was a road foreman for the Nueces County Road Department in Robstown, Texas for 32 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and music. He enjoyed having his family together during holidays and special events. His grandchildren were his hidden treasure. He will always be remembered for his hard work and dedication to his family, always ready to help anyone and to give of himself unconditional.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Edward Obregon, and three brothers Amador, Baldemar, Jose Noe and one son-in-law Jose Acevedo. .
Survivors include his wife of 50 years of marriage Amelia C. Cavazos of Alice, Texas; two sons Ernest (Belinda) Obregon of Corpus Christi, Texas and Juan Gilberto Cavazos Jr. of Alice, Texas; nine daughters Rachel (Jose) Herrera, Lillian Acevedo, Norma (Alberto) Herrera, Alma Edward) Garcia, Esmeralda Obregon, Olga Cavazos, Dalia Cavazos all of Agua Dulce, Texas, Esmeralda (Arturo Reyna) Flores of McAllen, Texas, and Berta (Israel) Mendez of Alice, Texas; two brothers Rene Cavazos Sr. of Alice, Texas and Francisco (Maria Elena) Cavazos of El Paso, Texas; two grandchildren that he raised Ramiro Cavazos and Joseph Ortegon; 25 other grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins cemetery.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 21 to May 28, 2019