BEN BOLT - Juan Gilberto Escobar, age 59, passed away February 6, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born July 28, 1959 in Rio Grande, Texas to Jose Gilberto and Josefina Escobar. Juan was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and playing softball. Juan also had a talent for drawing, craftwork, and cooking. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Gilberto Escobar; brother, Ronaldo Escobar; and niece, Celia Escobar.
Juan is survived by his wife, Anna Escobar of Ben Bolt; mother, Josefina Escobar of Ben Bolt; brothers, Alan Escobar (Marlen) of Ben Bolt and Ismael "Smiley" Escobar (Missy) of Alice; sisters, Sonia Trevino (Romeo) of San Antonio, DaLinda Yarborough (Gary) of Spring; and Linda Reyes (David) of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 4 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. Services to conclude in the chapel.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019