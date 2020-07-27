PREMONT - Juan H. Johnson "Johnny", entered eternal rest July 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 66. He was born February 7, 1954 in Premont, Texas to Pablo and Luz Elida Johnson. Johnny was a project manager for the industrial industry for many years and was a carpenter by trade. Johnny had a love for music. He enjoyed strumming his guitar and singing when he had the chance with his family and friends. He was also a member of the St. Theresa's Catholic Church Choir. Johnny also enjoyed barbecuing and taking pictures with his camera. He will forever be remembered for his loving character and his love for his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Luz Elida Johnson; sister, Rosalinda Carrasco; niece, Yvette Johnson; and nephew, Danny Carrasco.



Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Amanda "Mandy" Johnson of Premont; two sons, Juan Marcos Johnson (Claudia) of McAllen and Roque Johnson (Faith) of Premont; two brothers, Pablo Johnson Jr. (Irma) of Premont and Enrique Johnson (Gabriella) of Falfurrias; one sister, Maria Isabel Johnson (Felix) of Premont; father-in-law, Joe Sosa of Alice; mother-in-law, Aurora Trevino of Premont; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rolando Sosa of Harlingen, Omar Sosa of Premont, Yolanda Sosa-Moran (Dean) of Alice and Velma Gonzalez (Hector) of Alice; three grandchildren, Avery Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, and Alany Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:30 till 9 p.m. at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Premont. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm that same evening followed by a funeral mass being celebrated at 7 p.m. Services to conclude at the church. Memorial graveside service to be held at a later date.



Masks are required upon entering the church and during all services.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

