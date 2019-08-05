Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Suarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Jose Eleuterio ""Ted"" Suarez


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Jose Eleuterio ""Ted"" Suarez In Memoriam
BROWNFIELD - Juan Jose Eleuterio "Ted" Suarez passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 58 in Lubbock. He was born in Alice, Texas on September 8, 1960 to Telesforo and Aurora (Martinez) Suarez. Known as a very hard worker, Ted was always willing to help others. He was a loving and attentive parent to all his children, as well as a supportive force to his family and friends. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, his strong determination, and the tremendous joy he gave to those around him. Ted is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Telesforo Suarez; and a sister, Maria Guadalupe (Suarez) Gonzalez.

Ted is survived by his wife, Teresa Flores; 3 children, Celina (Suarez) Turner and husband, Jon, Steven Ray Suarez and wife, Pilar, and Josh Suarez; 2 step-children, Marissa Altamirano and husband, Roy, and Luis Michael Garcia; 9 grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Valdomero Suarez, Margarito Suarez, and Gilbert Suarez. Ted will be greatly missed by all his family and friends!

Services for Juan Jose Eleuterio "Ted" Suarez will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Jose Kochuparambil officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

A rosary will be held at Brownfield Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, August 4, from 6-8 pm. Online condolences may be left at the funeral home website.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.