|
|
BROWNFIELD - Juan Jose Eleuterio "Ted" Suarez passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 58 in Lubbock. He was born in Alice, Texas on September 8, 1960 to Telesforo and Aurora (Martinez) Suarez. Known as a very hard worker, Ted was always willing to help others. He was a loving and attentive parent to all his children, as well as a supportive force to his family and friends. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, his strong determination, and the tremendous joy he gave to those around him. Ted is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Telesforo Suarez; and a sister, Maria Guadalupe (Suarez) Gonzalez.
Ted is survived by his wife, Teresa Flores; 3 children, Celina (Suarez) Turner and husband, Jon, Steven Ray Suarez and wife, Pilar, and Josh Suarez; 2 step-children, Marissa Altamirano and husband, Roy, and Luis Michael Garcia; 9 grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Valdomero Suarez, Margarito Suarez, and Gilbert Suarez. Ted will be greatly missed by all his family and friends!
Services for Juan Jose Eleuterio "Ted" Suarez will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Jose Kochuparambil officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
A rosary will be held at Brownfield Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, August 4, from 6-8 pm. Online condolences may be left at the funeral home website.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019