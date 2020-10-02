Sergeant Major E9 (Ret.) Juan Jose Garcia's last courageous battle ended on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on September 13, 1939 and traveled the world before deciding to call San Antonio, Texas, home.

He is pre-deceased by his father, Jose Felipe Garcia and mother, Rebecca De La Garza, as well as brother Daniel Cavazos, brother Francisco Cavazos, daughter Ernestina Veronica Urrutia and son James Garcia. He is survived by his loving wife, Fedora Vasquez Garcia, son Jose Felipe Garcia (Becki), son Juan Jose "Johnny" Garcia (Carol), daughter Debra Ann Rigall (Jeffrey Scott), daughter Samantha Graciela Guerra and daughter Fedora Urrutia Stakes.

Mr. Garcia was loved and cherished by his 14 surviving grandchildren: Jessica Garcia, Lorenzo Garcia, Rebekah Fay Rigall, Rachel Marie Rigall, Sarah Elisabeth Rigall, Adam Scott Rigall, Abraham Winter Rigall, Enoch Joseph Rigall, Eve Olivia Rigall, Allura Jude Guerra, Sienna Isabella Guerra, Fedora Catalina Stakes, Samantha-Rae Urrutia Stakes and Melody Grigg.

He is also survived by Brothers-in-law: Ernesto Galvan, Ruben M. Vasquez (Ginger), Armando "Sonny" Vasquez, Jr. (Kit), Mike Sada III (Kristel), Sisters-in-law: Graciela Ellis, Ruth Rosario Espy (Norman) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sergeant Major Garcia enlisted in the United States Army in 1957 and devoted 32 years of military service to our country. His illustrious military career saw him earning several meritorious awards and recognitions including the Army Occupational Medal for military service in Berlin, Germany in 1965, as well as the Republic of Vietnam, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and the Combat Infantry Badge while assigned as Platoon Sergeant in the Republic of Vietnam in 1967.

He also received the Republic of Vietnam, Bronze Star Medal in 1970 while serving as Platoon Sergeant in a combat infantry platoon in the Republic of Vietnam in addition to the Army Meritorious Service Medal in 1979 while serving in Erlangen, Germany. In 1986, Sergeant Major Garcia received the Army Meritorious Service Medal for exceptional military service while assigned as The Chief Instructor at the University of Wisconsin in the Military Service Department, and in 1988, again received the Army Meritorious Service Medal for exceptional military service while assigned as The Chief Instructor in the Military Science Department at Brigham Young University.

During his career, he earned the distinction of Jungle Expert, served as Section Leader for an Indirect Fire Mortar Section in the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 24th Infantry Division in Augsburg, Germany and in 1967, served our country as Platoon Sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters 3D Battalion 12th Infantry Division. In 1970, his military duty included an assignment as Platoon Sergeant in combat infantry platoon Company E, 3D Battalion and in the 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division. 1979 saw him entering Company A, 4th Battalion, 1st Infantry Training Brigade, Fort Benning, Georgia earning the distinction of First Sergeant by 1981.

In 1981, Sergeant Major Garcia spent two years at the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy in Ft. Bliss, Texas while also simultaneously attending Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana earning his Associate Degree in 1981. He graduated from the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy in 1982 and that year joined Company B, 1st Battalion 50th Infantry 2D Armored Division as First Sergeant, in Ft. Hood, Texas.

In 1983, Juan Jose Garcia began his teaching career at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, Wisconsin as The Chief Instructor in the Military Science Department continuing that position until 1986 when he took the position of The Chief Instructor in the Military Science Department at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He left the university in 1988 to join Group One Real Estate in Corpus Christi, Texas enjoying a successful position selling commercial property. In 1990, he graduated from Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, Texas receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree. Sergeant Major Garcia also graduated from The University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business Center for Small and Middle-Sized Enterprises in August of 2000.

As a highly intelligent, hard-working and dedicated individual, Juan Jose Garcia's life interests were wide and varied. During his lifetime, his employment also included the position of City Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Houston Texas from 1990-1999. In 1999 he managed The New Wooden-Nickle restaurant in Crockett, Texas and worked as the Executive Director at Southwest Photographics from 2000-2001. In 2001, he dedicated himself to his interest in helping others when hired for the position of Texas Works Advisor-1 for the Texas Department of Human Services, helping to determine eligibility for temporary assistance for families in need.

Sergeant Major Garcia was a strong and very spiritually in tune person. He had a passion for reading, running, golf, bass fishing, martial arts and exercising. He frequently traveled long distances to visit lifetime friends and Army buddies. Mostly, he lived for spending the days with his loving wife, Fedora, his "Preciosa," eating at their favorite restaurants, antique shopping, traveling and dancing, receiving frequent compliments on what great dancers they were.

He was strong of character, steadfast in his devotion and love for family, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. During his life, he earned a reputation of excellence, integrity and creativity. He embodied the Army Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity and Personal Courage. Some will refer to him as hero, soldier, leader or role model. We will remember him as a loving, compassionate and caring Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. He will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew him.

