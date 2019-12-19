|
CORPUS CHRISTI - Juan Jose Gonzalez, 79 years of age passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital after a long illness. Juan was a self-employed business owner and a Avid golfer. Preceded in death by his mother: Evangelina G. Gonzalez, three brothers, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Adan Gonzalez and Miguel Garza. Survivors include: his son, Joe Albert (Michaela) Gonzalez of Mathis,Tx., his favorite sister, Elva Garza Molina of Corpus Christi, Tx. two grandchildren Danielle Eva Gonzalez, Austin Michael Gonzalez ,numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church located at 5830 Williams Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas. Followed by a visitation at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- Alice, located at 600 S. Wright St., Alice, Texas, 361-664-6041 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Eulogy by Alberto Martinez at 7 p.m. that same evening. All services will concluded that evening. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com. All services will conclude that morning.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019