Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
600 S Wright St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6041
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Jose Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Jose Gonzalez Obituary
CORPUS CHRISTI - Juan Jose Gonzalez, 79 years of age passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital after a long illness. Juan was a self-employed business owner and a Avid golfer. Preceded in death by his mother: Evangelina G. Gonzalez, three brothers, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Adan Gonzalez and Miguel Garza. Survivors include: his son, Joe Albert (Michaela) Gonzalez of Mathis,Tx., his favorite sister, Elva Garza Molina of Corpus Christi, Tx. two grandchildren Danielle Eva Gonzalez, Austin Michael Gonzalez ,numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church located at 5830 Williams Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas. Followed by a visitation at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- Alice, located at 600 S. Wright St., Alice, Texas, 361-664-6041 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Eulogy by Alberto Martinez at 7 p.m. that same evening. All services will concluded that evening. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com. All services will conclude that morning.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -