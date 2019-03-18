|
|
Juan Jose "Pepe" Sanchez of Uvalde passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 66, in Uvalde.
He was born on May 6, 1952 in Eagle Pass to Juan Jose and Angelina (Rodriguez) Sanchez. He married Rosie Cruz in Uvalde.
Pepe is survived by his wife Rosie Sanchez of Uvalde; two sons, Julian Sanchez and Isaac Sanchez both of Uvalde; sister, Leticia Anzaldua and husband, Amalio Jr. of Alice; three grandchildren, Julia Sanchez, Katelynn Sanchez and Jaydan Sanchez all of Uvalde; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Sanchez.
Pepe an accomplished songwriter and musician, has been an integral part of Tejano music history penning hit songs from as early as the 1970's for many artists now considered Tejano music legends. He was written songs for Freddie Martinez, Augustine Ramirez, Ramon Ayala, Hugo Guerrero, Los Aguilares, Jaime Y Los Chamacos and more. In 2000 he was inducted to the The Music Hall of Fame as Composer of the year. Some of his most well known songs were Damelo , El Trenesito, Hasta Que Llegaste Tu.
A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019