Juan Miguel Marquez Jr.- 21 years of age, passed away on October 25, 2019 in San Antonio, Tx hospital. Miguel, as his family and friends referred to him, was born November 13, 1997 in Alice, Texas to Juan Miguel Marquez and Blanca Estella Santos Marquez. He worked for the family business, J&B Septic Tanks of Alice for 5 years. He knew all aspects of the business; he did all from office work to maintenance and truck driving. He was an outstanding mechanic, if he didn't know how to repair something, he would research the issue and learn how to repair it himself. He was a hard-working man that never said it couldn't be done. He enjoyed car races and working on classic cars. He will be remembered as a loving son, father, brother, and friend who was huggable and lovable all the time. Miguel had a big heart and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hermergildo and Elida Mercado Marquez; and his maternal grandfather, Jose Santos.
Survivors include his parents, Juan Miguel Marquez and Blanca Estella S. Marquez of Alice, Texas; two daughters, Adalynn D. Marquez and Carolina A. Marquez both of Corpus Christi, Texas; four sisters, Mariselda (Gabriel) Rivera of Hidalgo, Texas, Marie (John Richard) Cavazos of Alice, Texas, Jessica (Robert) Villarreal of Alice, Texas and Janelle (Eric) Sawyer of Corpus Christi, Texas. Other survivors include his maternal grandmother, Estella (Leonel) Sanchez of Alice, Texas; and his nieces and nephews, Kasandra M. Cavazos, John R. Cavazos Jr., Shawn P. Cavazos, Robert Villarreal Jr., Juan Villarreal, Austin Villarreal, Jesslynn Villarreal, Grecia Rivera, Tanya Rivera and Angel Rivera.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 5:00 at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM. on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019