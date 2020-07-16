Juan O. Garcia, age 81, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born on December 27, 1938 in San Diego, TX to Amado R. Garcia and Eulalia O. Garcia. He retired from TXDOT in Freer, TX after 35 years of service. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served as an usher and greeter at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice for many years. He was also an army veteran and a member of the St. Joseph Cursillistas. Juan was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed western movies. He also enjoyed volunteering at the San Diego Monday Night Bingo where he made many friends and was known as Juan O.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Yolanda R Garcia; and all of his siblings, Felicita Anguiano, Marcos O. Garcia, Julia G Valdez, Virginia Guerrero, Amado O. Garcia and Tana Betancourt.



He is survived by his wife, Rachel Garcia of almost 20 years; three children, Eusebia Soliz, Juan F. Garcia (Levina) both of Alice, TX, and Carmenlinda Figueroa (Manuel) of Austin, TX, and 1 stepdaughter, Cris Tavera of San Antonio, TX, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; one special niece, Lala Sosa, of Lubbock, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Rosas Funeral Home Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Francisco A. Perez, Zeke Abrigo, JR Soliz, Brandon Garcia, Juan Nicolas Garcia and Michael Phillip Garcia.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

