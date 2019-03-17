Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Juan P. Vera


1942 - 2019
Juan P. Vera Obituary
Juan P. Vera, born on September 7, 1942 in San Diego, TX, passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 76. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all his extended family. Juan enjoyed going to the ranch, watching his grandchildren play baseball, and helping his children with mechanical work and carpentry. He was generous with his time and never let anyone go without; always willing to help anyone and everyone in need. Juan was loved by many and will be dearly missed for a long time.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Delfina S. Vera; parents, Alejo and Eloisa Vera; and sons, Juan Gilberto Vera and Rene Vera.

Among those left to cherish Juan's memory are his loving sons, Jose Luis (Christina) Vera and David (Priscilla) Vera; brothers, Alejo Vera Jr. and Jose Maria (Gloria) Vera; sisters, Dora (Arnoldo) Tanguma and Minerva Noriega; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Monday, March 18, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. Elizabeth where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at San Diego Cemetery.

Condolences for the family of Mr. Vera may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019
