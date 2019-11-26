Home

Juan R. Lopez


1954 - 2019
Juan R. Lopez Obituary
GUAJILLO RANCH, TX - Juan R. Lopez, age 65, passed on November 25, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital of a sudden illness. He was born March 5, 1954 in Benavides, Texas to Leonel Lopez and Pura Ramirez Lopez. Juan worked in the oil industry for over 40 years. He was a manager for Pioneer Wells Services and Key Wells Services. He was an outdoors person who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was known to many to be the life of all gatherings, "stirring the pot", giving orders, and the first one to go to bed. He enjoyed hosting gatherings and spending time at his ranch- The Guajillo Ranch, which was open to anyone who wanted to stop by. He will forever be remembered for his strong work ethic, his giving personality, and his unconditional love for his family, especially his granddaughters. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonel and Pura Lopez.

He is survived by his daughter, Marcy (Tony) Perez of San Diego, TX; three granddaughters, Megan Perez of Corpus Christi, TX, Cierra Perez and Jordyn Perez of San Diego, TX; three brothers, Oscar (Terry) Lopez of Conyers, Georgia, Carlos Lopez of Skidmore, TX and Dario (Jenny) Lopez of Alice, TX; four sisters, Noelia (Larry) Benavides of Laredo, TX, Rosa Ena Lopez and Cora (Billy) Lozano of Alice, TX and Patricia (Michael) Cadena of Lytle, TX. He is also survived by Linda Moreno and Marie Morales of Alice. He is survived by two special nephews, Carlos Lopez Jr and Larry Benavides III; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles whom he loved dearly.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Benavides Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Carlos Lopez Jr., Larry Benavides III, Raul "Goosie" Ramirez, Norby Almaraz, Rudy Ramirez Jr. and Carlos "Tres" Lopez III.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019
