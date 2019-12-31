Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan R. Rivera


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan R. Rivera Obituary
Juan R. Rivera, 73, passed away December 26, 2019. He was born June 3, 1946 in La Gloria, Texas to Ascencion and Olivia Rivera. He worked in the oilfield industry all his life and enjoyed gambling and playing music. He was known to many for his love of singing, playing his guitar, and playing for many musical groups. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ascencion and Olivia Rivera; son, David Rivera; sister, San Juanita Luera; brother, Ramiro Rivera and Guadalupe Rivera; sister, Virginia Sanchez; and nephew, Oscar Carrillo.
Juan leaves to cherish his memories his companion of 31 years, Oralia O. Garcia of Alice, Texas; son, Juan (Annie) Rivera Jr. of Alice, Texas; daughter, Patricia Rivera of Alice, Texas; step-daughters, Crystal (Raul) Castillo of Alice, Texas and Cindy (Mindy) Garcia of Cypress, Texas; step-sons, Rolando (Cynthia) Garcia of Alice, Texas, Angel (Krystal) Garcia of Kyle, Texas, Guadalupe Garcia of Alice, Texas and Enrique Garcia of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include his brother, Ruben (Dylia) Rivera of Alice, Texas; sisters, Maria (Manuel) Ordonez, Gloria Martinez, Rosalinda (Homero) Hinojosa and Gracie Trejo all of Alice, Texas; mother of his children, Odilia Rivera of Alice, Texas and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren along with step grandchildren and step great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am followed by a funeral service to begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -