Juan R. Rivera, 73, passed away December 26, 2019. He was born June 3, 1946 in La Gloria, Texas to Ascencion and Olivia Rivera. He worked in the oilfield industry all his life and enjoyed gambling and playing music. He was known to many for his love of singing, playing his guitar, and playing for many musical groups. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ascencion and Olivia Rivera; son, David Rivera; sister, San Juanita Luera; brother, Ramiro Rivera and Guadalupe Rivera; sister, Virginia Sanchez; and nephew, Oscar Carrillo.
Juan leaves to cherish his memories his companion of 31 years, Oralia O. Garcia of Alice, Texas; son, Juan (Annie) Rivera Jr. of Alice, Texas; daughter, Patricia Rivera of Alice, Texas; step-daughters, Crystal (Raul) Castillo of Alice, Texas and Cindy (Mindy) Garcia of Cypress, Texas; step-sons, Rolando (Cynthia) Garcia of Alice, Texas, Angel (Krystal) Garcia of Kyle, Texas, Guadalupe Garcia of Alice, Texas and Enrique Garcia of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include his brother, Ruben (Dylia) Rivera of Alice, Texas; sisters, Maria (Manuel) Ordonez, Gloria Martinez, Rosalinda (Homero) Hinojosa and Gracie Trejo all of Alice, Texas; mother of his children, Odilia Rivera of Alice, Texas and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren along with step grandchildren and step great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am followed by a funeral service to begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020