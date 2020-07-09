1/1
Juan Salas Sr.
1951 - 2020
Juan Salas Sr., age 69, passed away July 9, 2020 at his residence in Alice, Texas. He was born January 6, 1951 in Refugio, Texas to Porfirio C. Salas and Maria Nieves Arredondo Salas. Juan worked as a farmer for most of his life. He will forever be known for his hard work ethic and his simple character. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Porfirio C. and Maria Nieves Salas; son, Baldemar Salas; brothers, Rodolfo Salas and Porfirio Salas Jr.; and sister, Teresita Garza
He is survived by his wife, Maria Sylvia Salas of Robstown; two sons, Juan A. Salas (Anna) and Enrique Salas (Tiffany) both of Alice; daughters, Maria J. Gomez (Jorge C.) of Corpus Christi, Lee-Ann Salas (Priscilla) Salas of San Antonio, and Cassandra Marie Salas (Raul Dominguez) of Dallas; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11 am till 1 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 1 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home chapel. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Juan A. Salas, Enrique Salas, Juan A. Salas Jr., and Joaquin Salas.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
