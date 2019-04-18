|
Juana L. Bautista, 77, passed away April 16, 2019. She was born November 24, 1941 in Kingsbury, Texas to Fernando Lopez and Calistra Vargas Lopez. Juana was a housewife and married to her husband Roberto for 52 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Bautista; parents, Fernando and Calistra Lopez; and brother, Abraham Lopez.
Juana leaves to cherish her memories her son, Raul (Sandra) Bautista of Agua Dulce and daughter, Sylvia B. (Jesse) Avalos also of Agua Dulce, Texas; granddaughters, Angelina, Jolie and Aniston Bautista and sister, Lillie Resurez of Kingsville, Texas.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church in Agua Dulce. Burial will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019