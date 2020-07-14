1/1
Juana L. "“Juanita”" Bernal
Juana L. "Juanita" Bernal, age 92, passed away July 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Juanita enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling and will forever be known for her love of baking, cooking, sewing and going to casinos. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dionicio and Josefa Liguez; husband, Baldemar Bernal Sr.; siblings, Amador Liguez, Lucio Liguez, Remigio Liguez, Tomas Liguez, Maria Refugia Hinojosa, Elma Liguez, and Berta Liguez; and son-in-law, Jesus Carrillo.

She is survived by children, Hilma Carrillo (the late Jesus) of Robstown; Rosalinda Bernal of San Antonio, Rosario Canales (Arturo Jr.) of Alice, Grace Perez (David) of Corpus Christi, Belinda Bernal of Alice and Baldemar Bernal Jr. (Guillermina) of San Antonio; grandchildren: Jesse Carrillo (Victoria), Arturo Canales III, Clarissa Canales, Marissa Cavazos (Benjamin), Celso Ramos III (Melissa), David A. Perez (Melonie), Amanda Perez (Christopher Lara); great grandchildren: Joseph Carrillo, Jayden Carrillo, Alison Jade Cavazos, Matthew Ramos, Sarah Ramos, Mayah Perez, Hannah Perez, Elaina Lara and Olivia Lara; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6 till 9 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Celso Ramos, Matthew Ramos, Arnold Liguez, Justin De La Cruz, Robert Sanchez and Benjamin Cavazos. Honorary pallbearer will be Arturo Canales, III.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
