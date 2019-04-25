|
GRAPEVINE, TX - Juanita Cardona, age 82, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Grapevine, Texas following a short illness. She was born to Matilde and Socorro (Mora) Cruz on Jan. 27, 1937 in Alice, Texas.
Survivors include five sons; Cristobal (Susan) Cardona of New Mexico, David (Hope) Cardona of Hurst, Tx., Reynaldo Cardona of Grapevine, Tx., James (Alma) Cardona of Hurst, Tx., Robert Cardona of Grapevine, Tx.; two daughters, Ercilia (Johnny) Ybanez of Grapevine and San Juanita (Richard) Garcia of Lewisville, Tx.; a brother: Matilda (Dalia) Cruz of Alice, Tx.; two sisters: Socorro (Juan) Mendez of Alice, Tx. and Geneva Cruz of Alice, Tx.; three sister-in-laws: Dora Rodriguez of Alice, Tx., Alicia Cardona of Lewisville, Tx., Mela S. Cruz of Alice, Tx.; a brother-in-law: Ruben Cardona of Alice, Tx.; 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9AM until 1:30PM with a Rosary to be recited at 12:30PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel.
Mass will be celebrated at 2PM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Alice, Texas. Burial will follow in the New Collins Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019