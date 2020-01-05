Home

Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church
San Diego, TX
Juanita G. Maldonado


1945 - 2020
Juanita G. Maldonado Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Juanita G. Maldonado, 74, was called home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her residence surround by her loving family. She was born in San Diego, Texas on July 28, 1945 to her parents, Antonio and Lucinda Gallegos. She retired as a custodian for San Diego I.S.D. after many years of employment. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Lucinda Gallegos; brothers, Antonio, Jr., Toribio, Gregorio, and Jose M. Gallegos; sisters, Herminia Garcia, Anita Estringel, Matilde Gallegos and Corina Barrera.

Juanita is survived by her husband of 58 years of marriage, Oscar E. Maldonado of Alice, Texas; three sons, Jesus A. (Irma) Maldonado, Oscar (Sylvia) Maldonado Jr., and Gerardo (Jennifer) Maldonado; two daughters, Belinda (Gerardo) Vasquez and Esmeralda (the late Omar ) Garcia all of San Diego, Texas; one sister, Viola (Lorenzo) Soliz of San Diego, Texas; brother-in-law, Luis Angel Estringel; sister-in-law, Guadalupe Gallegos and Adelina Gallegos; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas .

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020
