Juanita Garza, born on May 23, 1930 in Bluntzer, TX, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Juanita was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Lauriano Garza Sr.; parents, Estevan and Concepcion Moreno; daughter, Amelia Pacheco; sons, Alfredo Garza and Lauriano Garza Jr.; granddaughter, Malinda Gonzalez; and grandson, Marcos Gonzalez.
Among those left to cherish Juanita's memory are her loving daughters, Yolanda Garza, Gloria Garza, Irma Garza, Eva (Blass) Perez, and Blanca (†Armando) Gonzalez; sons, Amador Garza and Joe (Cynthia) Garza; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:30 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Monday, March 11, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. John of the Cross Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. John of the Cross Cemetery in Orange Grove, TX.
Condolences for the family of Mrs. Garza may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 15, 2019