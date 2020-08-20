Concepcion - One of our angels has joined our Heavenly Father. Judith Guerra Barrera passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Christus Spohn Hospital - Kleberg, in Kingsville, TX. Judy Barrera was born November 7, 1942 in Falfurrias, Texas, the daughter of Gilberto and Aida Guerra.
She is survived by her husband, Arturo Barrera; daughter, Kimberly Byrne; daughter, Samantha Miller; son, Jack (Amy) Miller; and stepdaughters, Cynthia Barrera; Kristie (Samuel) Lopez; and Gabriela Barrera. Sisters Itza Rubi (Eduardo) Salinas; Patricia Ann (Daniel) Martinez; Roxanne Marie (Arnold) Gonzalez; and several grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary and Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Premont, Texas. Service will concluded at the church.
