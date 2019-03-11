|
Julia C. Vela, born on July 24, 1938 in Robstown, TX, passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 80. Julia was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jesus C. Vela; and father, Julio Cardona.
Among those left to cherish Julia's memory are her loving mother, Maria Garcia Cardona; daughters, Cynthia (Alex) Gonzalez, Rosie (Zeke) Zidermanis, Gracie (Richard) Villarreal; sisters, Consuelo Fuentes and Nelda (Ruben) Moreno; four grandchildren, Ashley (Rusty) Silva, Alex (Ruby) Gonzalez, Adena Zidermanis, and Josh Villarreal; six great-grandchildren, Avielle Silva, Alyse Silva, R.J. Silva, Remi Silva, Alejandro Gonzalez, and Arabella Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Wednesday March 13, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Mrs. Vela may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2019