Julia S. Castellano, age 93, went to be the Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Alice, Texas. She was born April 12, 1926 to Jesusita Cantu and Eluterio Suarez-Cantu. Julia enjoyed gardening, attending bingos, playing chalupa, and playing cards.
She enjoyed participating in any game as long as the winnings were monetary and boy was she was competitive. If she was not winning, the whole table would know she was not happy about that. She enjoyed speaking to people and would always veer the conversation back to her life with her late husband, Flavio Castellano. Julia was a devout Catholic.
She gave thanks to God for the many blessings that came her way. She would give thanks before and after every meal or snack with the sign of the cross and a prayer mumbled where only she could hear. She enjoyed family time. Being around family brought her joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories she often spoke about. She raised two of her grandsons, Javier Tijerina and Johnny Tijerina; Johnny or "J.M." as she called him, took care of her till the very end. Julia had a unique character. She chose her words carefully, but would get her point across when she spoke her mind. Julia enjoyed attending any function she was invited to. She took her time to get dolled up, paying close attention to detail in her wardrobe. It was a must that her clothes must match her jewelry. She was the spunk to the party. Although she was in her 90's, she always found the energy and spontaneity to get up and find someone to dance with. She will forever be remembered for her quick wit, words of wisdom, and carefree spirit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eluterio Suarez-Cantu and Jesusita Cantu; her loving husband, Flavio Castellano; three sons, Jose Luis Castellano, Jessie Castellano, and Rudy Castellano; five brothers, Teleforo Suarez-Cantu, Uvaldo Suarez-Cantu, Simon Suarez-Cantu, and Margarito Suarez-Cantu; two sisters, Luisa Garibay, Guadalupe Suarez-Cantu and Damiana "Chata" Suarez-Cantu.
She is survived by one son, Raul (Mary) Torres of Corpus Christi, Texas; two daughters, Janie (Johnny) Tijerina of Premont, Texas and Rebecca Loera of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Johnny (Roxanne) Tijerina, Javier Tijerina (Elizabeth Rios), Monica (Robert) Johnson, Orlando Torres, Ethan Castellano, and Sarafin Castellano; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice from 5 till 9 pm with a rosary being recited at 7 pm that evening. A funeral procession will depart Rosas Funeral Home in Alice at 1:15 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 for a mass celebration beginning at 2 pm at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Premont. Burial to follow at the Premont Cemetery.
